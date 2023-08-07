KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.23. KT shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 134,894 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KT ( NYSE:KT ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in KT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

