Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $27.43

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $28.75. Camping World shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 265,578 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camping World

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $13,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camping World by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Camping World by 522.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

