United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.24. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 4,490,081 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

