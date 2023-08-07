Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.59. Microvast shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 652,818 shares traded.
Microvast Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.45.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Microvast
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
