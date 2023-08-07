Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.59. Microvast shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 652,818 shares traded.

Microvast Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

About Microvast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Microvast by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Microvast by 1,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microvast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

