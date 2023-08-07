GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.86. GoPro shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 299,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.