Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.00. Laureate Education shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 364,869 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

