MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $84.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.73, with a volume of 313195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.