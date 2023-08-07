Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.81. 425,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

