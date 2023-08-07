High Liner Foods (HLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of C$445.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.06 million.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$11.86 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.60.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

