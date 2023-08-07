Nova Cannabis (NOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.
Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$60.18 million during the quarter.
Nova Cannabis Stock Performance
Nova Cannabis Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nova Cannabis
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.