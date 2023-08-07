QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.12 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $282.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,946.49 or 1.00019622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129382 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $281.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

