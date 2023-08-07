KlayUniverse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $603,161.16 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $603,161.16 and $205.74 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.01192993 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $234.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

