ProVise Management Group LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.92. 406,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average is $193.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.