ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,462,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,259,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

