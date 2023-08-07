ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $596,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 142,776 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 236,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 129,914 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 767,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $19.94.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

