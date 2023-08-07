ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

NYSE:BGT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,099. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

