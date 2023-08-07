ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.82. 189,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.96. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

