ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,040 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.