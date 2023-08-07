ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 13,978 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $50.75. 1,360,670 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

