Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.