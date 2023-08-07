ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 21,410 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. 124,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,189. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

