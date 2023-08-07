ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,928 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 90,155 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27,325.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BND stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,510,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,095. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
