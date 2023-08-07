30,388 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 798,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

