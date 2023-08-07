ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 8,269 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,084 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.25. 374,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.