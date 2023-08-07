Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.4 %

CMP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. 143,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

