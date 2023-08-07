Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ED traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.87. 1,135,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,631. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

