Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 24,077 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

FTXO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. 45,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,120. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2506 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.