Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,398 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.37. 6,887,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,930. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,386,718 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.