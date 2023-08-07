Sigma Planning Corp Buys 608 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 82,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,856 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IOO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

