Sigma Planning Corp Sells 671 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $98.43 and a one year high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,005 shares of company stock worth $49,321,425. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

