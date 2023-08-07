Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,818,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,696 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

