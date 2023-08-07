Sigma Planning Corp Sells 692 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,113 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

