Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,898. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

