Sigma Planning Corp Sells 301 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.41. 235,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,351. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

