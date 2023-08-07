Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 219.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. 5,797,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,185,781. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

