Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 568,433 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 596.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 621,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 532,354 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,003,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

