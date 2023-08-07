Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,815 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.92. 116,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,047. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average is $191.03. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.