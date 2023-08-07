Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,935 shares during the last quarter.

MGK traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.56. 209,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,969. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

