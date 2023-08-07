Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.18. 415,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.