Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.29. 453,309 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.