The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 643,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,935. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

