Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.07 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.3% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 166.4% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $412,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.16. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.