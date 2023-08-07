Sigma Planning Corp Buys 15,199 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 486.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 555,811 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 391,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,692,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.93. 5,015,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,933. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.