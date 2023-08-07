Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

