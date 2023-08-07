Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.52. 678,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

