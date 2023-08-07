Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

VLO traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.79. 1,825,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.