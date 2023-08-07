Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1,205.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,849. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $413.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.