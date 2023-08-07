Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,650 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.87. 1,504,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 117,000 shares of company stock worth $622,950 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

