Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

