Sigma Planning Corp Sells 304 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,974,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

